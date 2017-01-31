Business Politics Technology
Washington State Sues Trump To Block Immigration Executive Order Nationwide, Microsoft Is Helping
One day after 16 democratic attorneys general across the United States condemned President Trump’s order to restrict people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the country, on Monday one of them – the Attorney General of Washington state – said he is filing a lawsuit against President Donald Trump over his immigration executive order.
Bob Ferguson announced Monday that he is filing a federal lawsuit against President Donald Trump, some high-ranking administration officials and the Department of Homeland Security. – READ MORE