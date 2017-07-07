True Pundit

IRONY: Washington Post Releases Video Instructing Readers How to Avoid Fake News

(Washington Free Beacon) The Washington Post added a video to Facebook on Wednesday advising its readers on how to spot and avoid fake news on the internet.

The Post noted that sites like Twitter and Facebook are taking steps to identify and combat fake news. – READ MORE

Washington Post Reveals the 5 Ways You Can "Spot Fake News"
In an online video posted to Facebook, The Washington Post advised its readers on how to spot and avoid fake news on the Internet.
