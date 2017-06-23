Warriors Coach Considers Visiting White House, Says ‘Put All This Partisan Stuff Aside’

The 2017 NBA championship winning Golden State Warriors have yet to receive an invitation to the White House, but head coach Steve Kerr said Wednesday that the team would consider it because of the possible positive outcomes that could result from it.

Kerr and players on the team have been avid critics of President Donald Trump since he took office, calling him a blowhard and an asset without the “et.” However, in the wake of his championship win, Kerr seems to have changed his tone.

“I think it could make a statement in a time where there’s so much divide and everybody seems to be angry with each other. It might be a good statement for us to go,” he said. “And to show that, ‘Hey, let’s put this aside, put all this partisan stuff aside and personal stuff aside, respect the institution.’”

“I, like many of our players, am very offended by some of Trump’s words and actions,” Kerr added. “On the other hand, I do think there’s something to respecting the office, respecting our institutions, our government.”

The Chicago Cubs, Clemson Tigers and New England Patriots all visited the White House in 2017. However, the Cubs visited while former President Barack Obama was still in office, just days before Trump’s inauguration.

Two-year Stanley Cup champions the Pittsburgh Penguins have yet to receive an invitation to visit the White House, but CEO and team president David Morehouse said they “would never turn down a visit to the White House” and that they “would go as a team.”

In the event that the Warriors do not end up getting invited to the White House, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and California Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee have extended an invitation to the team to visit Capitol Hill.

The Warriors won the NBA Championship June 12 after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in a 4-1 series.

