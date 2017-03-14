WaPo Reporter: Trump ‘Hates Us Because He Needs Us So Much’

FOLLOW US!



Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold dismissed the notion President Donald Trump is at war with the media in a discussion about the election Sunday, saying he’s the most dependent person on the media anyone has ever met.

“Trump isn’t at war with the media,” he said at the SXSW conference in Austin, Texas. “He is a creature of the media. He looks to the media for meaning in his own life. … He’s more dependent on the media than anyone you’ve ever met. He hates us because he needs us so much.”

Trump’s obsession with the daily coverage of his presidency is no secret, often revealed by the timing and subject of his apparently haphazard tweets. He reportedly reads The New York Times in print every day — a paper he has famously dubbed “failing” — and has gotten drawn into bitter fights over trivial matters of coverage, such as the size of his inauguration crowd.

New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet made similar remarks about Trump’s relationship to the media at the conference Sunday morning, reports Politico. “I think he wants our favor, but when he can’t have it, he gets hugely angry,” he said, adding: “I also think he’s a New York guy, and The New York Times means a lot to him.”

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].