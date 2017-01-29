WaPo Columnist: Newsrooms Are ‘Left-Leaning Hives’

Washington Post media critic Erik Wemple conceded that mainstream media newsrooms fit their critics’ characterizations as “left-leaning hives” in a column Friday following the media’s tumultuous first full week of covering President Trump’s new administration.

Throughout his campaign, Trump's relationship with the mainstream media was strained, if not hostile. Since he took office on Jan. 20, the president, his administration and the media have engaged in tense debates over fake news and liberal bias, beginning with the media's negative coverage of his "dark" inaugural address and comparisons to the larger crowd that gathered at former President Barack Obama's 2009 inauguration.