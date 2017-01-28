VP Mike Pence: President Trump, Congress are in the ‘promise-keeping business’

Vice President Mike Pence told Republicans gathered in Philadelphia Thursday that President Trump and Capitol Hill lawmakers are in the “promise-keeping business” and that he and the president have a “profound respect” for Congress’s constitutional role in government.

“Make no mistake about it: this president and this Congress are in the promise-keeping business,” Mr. Pence said. “We’re going to show the American people that the Republican party has the principles and the policies that will make America great again.” – READ MORE