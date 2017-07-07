Vox Writers Triggered By Trump’s Celebration Of Family, Freedom, Country, And God

(The Federalist) After Donald Trump’s speech in Warsaw today, Vox ran a piece written by Sarah Wildman that was headlined “Trump’s speech in Poland sounded like an alt-right manifesto.”

Here is the lede:

This morning in Warsaw, Poland, President Donald Trump issued a battle cry—for “family, for freedom, for country, and for God”—in a speech that often resorted to rhetorical conceits typically used by the European and American alt-right.

Does the phrase “for family, for freedom, for country, and for God”—which was not only highlighted in first paragraph, but in the subhead of the piece, as well— strike you as a “rhetorical conceit” used by the alt-right? Perhaps. What I do know that it’s also been the rhetorical conceit used by every president in the history of the United States. – READ MORE

