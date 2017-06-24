Vox Publishes Article Lecturing White Christians For Their ‘Blind Spot’ On Race

FOLLOW US!



Liberal site Vox.com published an article today lecturing white evangelical Christians on their “blind spot” on racial discrimination.

In the article, titled, “Study: when it comes to detecting racial inequality, white Christians have a blind spot,” Tara Isabella Burton writes, “How do Americans perceive the discrimination faced by its own minority groups? It depends on whom you ask.”

Her article is based on a new report from the group Public Religion Research Institute, titled, “Who Sees Discrimination? Attitudes on Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, Race, and Immigration Status.”

“On average, the study found that 63 percent of Americans acknowledged “a lot” of discrimination against immigrants, 57 percent against black people, and 58 percent against gay and lesbian people. Overall, about two-thirds of Americans see discrimination against at least one minority group as an issue, with 42 percent identifying discrimination as an issue among all three groups,” the article writes.

Yet, “among white Christians, those figures dropped significantly: Only 36 percent of white evangelicals, 50 percent of white mainline Protestants, and 47 percent of white Catholics reported perceiving discrimination against black people,” Burton says.

“Many white evangelicals who do not perceive discrimination against minority groups in fact perceive discrimination against themselves.”

Burton makes sure to put that in italics because white Christians facing discrimination is evidently a ridiculous idea.

The statistic being referred to here is from a PRRI study in 2015, which found that, “Half (50%) of white Americans—including 60% of white working-class Americans—agree that discrimination against whites has become as big a problem today as discrimination against blacks and other minorities, while fewer than three in ten Hispanic (29%) and black Americans (25%) agree.”

Vox does not, curiously, write with such incredulousness about other groups’ perceiving discrimination against themselves. The assertion that 86% of black Protestants believe there is “a lot of discrimination” against blacks is gone unexamined.

Similarly, on the question of discrimination against immigrants, 82% of Hispanic Catholics believe there is a lot of discrimination. This finding didn’t even gain a mention in the Vox article on the study.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]