Vox Is Wrong. The Case For Supreme Court Term Limits Has Never Been Weaker

“The case for Supreme Court term limits has never been stronger,” claims a piece by liberal explainer site Vox. Unrelated, the president just nominated to that court Neil Gorsuch, who, as you might have heard, is a bit on the young and principled-constitutionalist side, making prospects of lifetime appointments particularly distasteful for many agitated Americans.

The article, and many others like it, embraces the idea that contemporary democratic inclinations are more vital to a court than tradition. Believe it or not, not every institution in American life needs to reflect mainstream opinion all the time. – READ MORE