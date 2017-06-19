Vox: Don’t Trust Government as Long as Trump Is President (VIDEO)

The liberal website Vox has recently released an article and video that calls for its adherents to not trust their own federal government, so long as President Trump is in office. This coming from the Editor-in-chief of Vox.

The Video, which was posted to the company’s YouTube channel, began with Editor-in-chief Ezra Klein melting down: “Donald Trump’s Presidency has blown into a crisis for America”. He then went on to say: “So long as Donald Trump is President, the actions of the U.S. government and the men and the women who work for it cannot be trusted.”

WATCH: