Voter Registration Fraud By Liberal Activists Mostly Ignored By Media

In the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, a Clinton-aligned voter registration operation registered a felon, a minor and a non-U.S. citizen, among other irregularities.

A dozen employees of the Indiana Voter Registration Project now face felony charges for their electoral hanky panky, but you probably wouldn’t know it if you depended on the national broadcast television networks for your news, as they routinely sweep Democrat election-rigging schemes like this under the rug.

In fact, only the CBS This Morning and Fox News have made any mention of the scandal rocking the Indiana Voter Registration Project, an organization managed by Patriot Majority USA, a group that AP reported has strong ties to the Democratic Party, including former President Bill Clinton.

