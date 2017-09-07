Voter fraud alert: Over 5,000 New Hampshire presidential voters may not live in state

Over 6,000 individuals registered to vote in New Hampshire on Nov. 8 election day using out-of-state driver’s licenses and since then the vast majority have neither obtained an in-state license or registered a motor vehicle.

Speaker of the New Hampshire House Shawn Jasper, a Republican, issued the findings on Thursday based on inquiries he made to the Department of State, which oversees elections, and the Department of Safety.

Since election days, Republicans have charged that a significant number of non-resident Democrats, principally from Massachusetts, flowed into New Hampshire to vote illegally, tilting close elections to their party. Mr. Jasper’s findings give credence, though not outright proof, to those allegations.

