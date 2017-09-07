True Pundit

Politics

Voter fraud alert: Over 5,000 New Hampshire presidential voters may not live in state

Posted on
Over 6,000 individuals registered to vote in New Hampshire on Nov. 8 election day using out-of-state driver’s licenses and since then the vast majority have neither obtained an in-state license or registered a motor vehicle.

Speaker of the New Hampshire House Shawn Jasper, a Republican, issued the findings on Thursday based on inquiries he made to the Department of State, which oversees elections, and the Department of Safety.

Since election days, Republicans have charged that a significant number of non-resident Democrats, principally from Massachusetts, flowed into New Hampshire to vote illegally, tilting close elections to their party. Mr. Jasper’s findings give credence, though not outright proof, to those allegations.

READ MORE:

