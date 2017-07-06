Volvo Says It Will Only Sell Electric Cars, Hybrids In Just Two Years

Volvo announced Wednesday that all of its vehicle models introduced by 2019 will be either be hybrids or fully electric.

With the plans, the Swedish-based, China-owned vehicle manufacturer seems to be banking on the concept that the traditional internal combustion engine is dying off. It is apparently the first and only major company that is willing to completely forgo the creation of cars powered solely by gas.

“This announcement marks the end of the solely combustion engine-powered car,” Håkan Samuelsson, the president and chief executive, said in an official statement. “Volvo Cars has stated that it plans to have sold a total of 1m electrified cars by 2025. When we said it we meant it. This is how we are going to do it.”

Volvo expects to launch five different cars between 2019 and 2021, some of which will employ the plug-in method for energy charging. Two of the models will be sold by Polestar, a newly acquired subsidiary that will become its own separately branded car company to rival other electric powerhouses in the industry like Tesla.

“This is about the customer,” Samuelsson explained. “People increasingly demand electrified cars and we want to respond to our customers’ current and future needs. You can now pick and choose whichever electrified Volvo you wish.”

