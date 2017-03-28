‘Virtually Uncovered’–NYT Admits CNN And MSNBC Are Ignoring Rockville Rape

MSNBC, CNN and every other major network but Fox News are keeping their viewers in the dark about the alleged violent rape of a 14-year-old girl by two illegal immigrants, the New York Times conceded in an article about Fox News on Saturday.

The two alleged rapists, ages 17 and 18, were enrolled as freshmen at a public high school in Rockville, Maryland after being detained and then released by federal immigration authorities, despite being in the country illegally.

The suspects allegedly forced the girl into a bathroom stall at school and made her perform oral sex on them while they took turns raping and sodomizing her as she cried out for them to stop, according to police reports. Police found blood and DNA at the scene, FOX 5 reported.

JUST IN: Two male Rockville HS students charged with raping female student in bathroom stall. Incident happened during school day @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/RDjkwhE9PH — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) March 17, 2017

Liberal television networks have left their viewers largely uninformed about the rape–a fact the Times conceded on Saturday.

Times writers John Koblin and Nick Corasanti noted that Fox News’ coverage Friday gave “considerable time” to the Rockville rape–which they referred to as “a rape case in Maryland.”

Koblin and Corasanti noted that “viewers would not have heard about [the rape] if they had turned to CNN or MSNBC,” adding that the rape “went virtually uncovered on most networks.”

An in-story “fact-check” from the Times also conceded that Fox News has been accurate in its criticisms of other major networks for ignoring the story.

The alleged rape generated national outrage despite being ignored by most networks.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer pointed to the rape last week as an example of the human costs of a broken immigration system.

“Part of the reason the President has cracked-down on illegal immigration, and made it such a big deal is because of tragedies like this,” Spicer said. “Immigration pays its toll on our people if it’s not done legally.”

