Virginia Governor Calls For Gun Control At Scene Of Scalise Shooting

Virginia Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe said Wednesday he was not the day to talk about gun control, then proceeded to talk about gun control hours after the shooting of Louisiana Republican Rep. Steve Scalise in Alexandria, Va.

“I think we need to do more to protect all of our citizens,” McAuliffe told The Daily Caller News Foundation and other reporters near the scene of the shooting. “I have long advocated — this is not what today is about — but there are too many guns on the streets. We lose 93 million Americans a day to gun violence. I have long talked about this.”

McAuliffe later clarified that he meant to say 93 individuals were killed per day by gun violence.

“I talk about this everyday, this is a very serious issue,” McAuliffe said when asked by reporters about why he was bringing up gun control at all.

McAuliffe called gun violence, particularly the recent shooting of a Virginia state trooper, “Needless, senseless.”

“Background checks, shutting down gun show loopholes, that’s not for today’s discussion. It’s not just about politicians, we worry about this every day for all citizens,” McAuliffe said.

Scalise, the House Majority Whip, and several others were shot practicing for the annual Congressional baseball game at a baseball field near Washington, D.C., when a shooter fired dozens of rounds in to a group of Republican congressmen, their staffers and families.

Scalise was “in stable condition” as he went into surgery for gunshot injuries to his hip, according to a statement from his staff. “Prior to entering surgery, the Whip was in good spirits and spoke to his wife by phone. He is grateful for the brave actions of U.S. Capitol Police, first responders, and colleagues,” the statement said.

