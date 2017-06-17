Violent Deaths In Baltimore Are Beginning To Rival The Height Of Afghanistan War

Baltimore is experiencing a particularly violent year, with almost 160 people killed in less than six months. To put it in perspective, the height of Obama’s surge in Afghanistan in 2011 saw 499 American KIAs.

Six people died from gunshot wounds in a 24-hour period between Monday and Tuesday, reports CBS Baltimore. Officers responded to five instances of gun violence alone between 8:20 pm Monday and 3:20 am Tuesday.

“It’s guns, gangs and drugs,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said at a Tuesday press conference.”I expect people to be upset, to want a better Baltimore, to want a sense of peace and tranquility when they go to their car or to work or walk in the neighborhood, that they don’t have to put up with this crap.”

One victim of gun violence was a mother of eight children. The mother reportedly called the police to report her son’s bike being stolen. After officers left the scene, a suspect came up and shot the mother in front of her children, authorities said.

“This is something that should outrage the entire community, entire city, because there are cowards walking around that took this mother, killed a woman over a dispute,” T.J. Smith, the spokesman for the Baltimore Police Department, said.

Baltimore police are creating a new policy to try to combat the city’s growing violence by having officers work in 12 hour shifts. Thirty-eight people died alone in May, while thirty-two people were killed in January. A total of 159 people have died in 2016 so far.

