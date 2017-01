Viewers Wish for Trump’s Assassination After ‘Scandal’ Winter Premiere

After a long delay, ABC’s Scandal returned for its sixth season premiere on Thursday night, fast-forwarding to election night after ending season five in the middle of a presidential campaign between “Republican” First Lady Mellie Grant (Bellamy Young) and Democrat Francisco “Frankie” Vargas (Ricardo Chavira).

To accommodate lead actress Kerry Washington's pregnancy, the premiere moved from its usual fall date to a January 2017 start even though it was filmed in July 2016.