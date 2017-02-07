VIDEO: Yahoo News Admits Fake Headline Depicting Normal Trump Voter as “Angry White Man”; Readers Pounce on Yahoo

Now the mainstream media is simply not even trying to hide its fake news. Instead, Yahoo is taking credit for depicting a rational, fairly well-tempered Donald Trump supporter as an unhinged “angry white man.”

What does Yahoo do when the victim balks? Brushes his concerns aside like it was no big deal. But over 10,000 people who hammered Yahoo in the story’s comment section aren’t leaving Yahoo News — a bastion of the liberal left — off the hook so easily.

Still, the Yahoo reporter’s tone even during this follow-up interview is very demeaning toward any conservative viewpoint. To Yahoo News, conservatives should perhaps be seen but not heard. Or maybe not seen either.