VIDEO: Woman Dances Her Ossoff To Prince At Loser’s Party In Georgia Congressional Race

It’s one thing to party down while your candidate is winning.

But how about when he’s losing?

Check out this woman located in the right hand side of the TV screen boogying to Prince‘s “Kiss.”

You don’t need to win to turn this woman on. …You don’t need experience to turn her out. You don’t have to win to be her guy. You don’t have to be cool (or win) to rule her world. She just wants your extra time and your kiss.

Who cares that Jon Ossoff literally just lost to Karen Handel in Georgia’s ridiculously costly special congressional election?

She wants to dance!

(And yes, we purposely speeded up the MSNBC report so you rush through the boring parts and watch her moves.)

WATCH:

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].