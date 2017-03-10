VIDEO: Without Evidence, Maxine Waters Says Salacious Allegations About Trump In Russian Dossier Are True

Rep. Maxine Waters claimed, without evidence, that the most salacious allegations made against President Trump in an unsubstantiated Russian dossier are true.

Waters said we must “get to the facts of what it is” during an interview with Ali Velshi on MSNBC Thursday.

“Oh, I think it should be taken a look at,” Waters said. “I think they should really read it, understand it, analyze it, and determine what’s fact, what may not be fact. We already know that the part about the coverage they have on him with sex actions is supposed to be true. They have said that that’s absolutely true. Some other things they kind of allude to. Yes, I think he should go into that dossier and see what’s there.”

Velshi acknowledged that Waters was making serious accusations.

“You say you think them to be true,” he said. “How are we all going to find out what is true and what isn’t true? Does it help that you think so? Unless you have information that we don’t, that’s an allegation.”

(DAILY CALLER)

