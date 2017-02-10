VIDEO: Wicked Newt Gingrich’s Vicious Plan for Trump To Wipe Out the Tyrannical Ninth Circuit Court; Genius

Presidential advisor Newt Gingrich, you can be sure, will echo the identical sentiments in this video to President Donald Trump about how to deal a serious blow to the rogue and radical U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and its tyrannical leftist reign.

Gingrich for nearly a decade has been preaching the need to abolish the rogue Ninth Circuit court and its fanatic panel of judges because of its consistently and dangerous left-leaning bias.

The liberal zealots on the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals struck again Thursday, ruling that the U.S. will remain open to refugees and visa holders from seven Muslim-majority countries, effectively trouncing the Trump administration’s attempt to reinstate a travel ban in the name of national security.

Gingrich suggests there’s little need for Trump to play patty cake with the radical court. Simply employ his plan to destroy it instead.