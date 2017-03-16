True Pundit

If, like Iowa Rep. Steve King, you support the beliefs of Dutch populist politician Geert Wilders, Whoopi Goldberg says she’ll get you a ticket out of this country to the Netherlands, where according to her, “everybody may think like you do.”

Wilders opposes what he calls the “Islamization of the Netherlands” and advocates a halt to Muslim immigration into his country.

Goldberg is apparently willing to put her money where her mouth is in her opposition to Wilders. “I got some money that I saved up. I’ll get you a ticket. If you really like the way of life this man has suggested, go on and go over there where everybody may think like you do.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin was quick to tell Whoopi that not everybody in the Netherlands thinks the way Wilders does.

The remark came in the middle of “The View” co-hosts’ unanimous condemnation of Steve King’s Sunday tweet:

Goldberg repeated her promise later in the show and called out Steve King as a potential recipient for a free ticket.

She has yet to make good on her own suggestion she’d leave the country if Trump was elected president.

