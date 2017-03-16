VIDEO: Whoopi Goldberg Will Pay For You To Leave United States

If, like Iowa Rep. Steve King, you support the beliefs of Dutch populist politician Geert Wilders, Whoopi Goldberg says she’ll get you a ticket out of this country to the Netherlands, where according to her, “everybody may think like you do.”

Wilders opposes what he calls the “Islamization of the Netherlands” and advocates a halt to Muslim immigration into his country.

Goldberg is apparently willing to put her money where her mouth is in her opposition to Wilders. “I got some money that I saved up. I’ll get you a ticket. If you really like the way of life this man has suggested, go on and go over there where everybody may think like you do.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin was quick to tell Whoopi that not everybody in the Netherlands thinks the way Wilders does.

The remark came in the middle of “The View” co-hosts’ unanimous condemnation of Steve King’s Sunday tweet:

Wilders understands that culture and demographics are our destiny. We can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies. https://t.co/4nxLipafWO — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) March 12, 2017

Goldberg repeated her promise later in the show and called out Steve King as a potential recipient for a free ticket.

She has yet to make good on her own suggestion she’d leave the country if Trump was elected president.

