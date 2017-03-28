True Pundit

VIDEO: Whoopi Goldberg Says ‘The View’ Is More Credible Than Fox News

On Monday’s episode of “The View,” amid a discussion of President Trump’s use of Fox News as a source of information, Whoopi Goldberg launched into a tirade against the country’s most popular cable news network, comparing it unfavorably to her talk show.

“We talk about our opinions. We will check stuff, and make sure that we’re not passing false information, and if we do we say, ‘Hey, I was wrong.’ Fox News doesn’t do that very often.”

The show’s conservative co-host Jedediah Bila, who used to work for Fox News, was quick to remind Goldberg that the channel took Judge Andrew Napolitano off the air after Trump repeated Napolitano’s allegation that Britain had spied on Trump Tower at Obama’s behest, and multiple personalities on the network criticized his comments.

Joy Behar touted false information on “The View” just a few days before.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience.

