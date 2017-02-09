VIDEO: White House Responds After Drudge Says GOP Should Be ‘Sued For Fraud’

WASHINGTON — Sean Spicer said that Republicans are not stalling on repealing the Affordable Care Act, they just want to get it “done right.”

The press secretary was asked about Matt Drudge’s comments that “the Republican party should be sued for fraud” because they taking too long to repeal the ACA or cut taxes.

“I think it’s hardly stalling,” Spicer said. “I think it’s a mammoth thing to repeal and replace. I think there’s no question that the president is committed to doing this. You’ve heard Speaker Ryan talk about how we should be able to have this wrapped up by the end of the year. It’s a big bill. It got jammed through, and it’s very sweeping. We are talking about a fifth of the economy. We can either do it quickly as the Democrats did and end up with a monstrosity, or we can do right. While the president wants to get this done as soon as possible, he wants it done right.”

“His goal is to get it done right. That’s it plain and simple.”

WATCH:

(DAILY CALLER)

