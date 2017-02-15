True Pundit

VIDEO: Watch California Guv Fly Into Crazed Anti-Trump Tirade Before Begging Him For Federal Funds; Insanity

Posted on by
You Don’t normally threaten someone that you want FREE money from, unless you’re a idealistic thug like California Governor Jerry Brown. Or a street criminal.

We thought one of the first rules of business is you get more with honey than vinegar. Gov. Brown may have to use that honey and vinegar to stuff in California’s Oroville spillway and dam which threatens to break.

Just days before begging for federal funds to help plug Oroville’s gushing waters, Gov. Brown launched into a threatening tirade against newly minted President Donald Trump.

Brown, who spends $25 Billion on feeding and schooling illegal immigrants annually, might need to retool his diplomacy and budgeting skills.

Or buy himself yellow rain suit and rubber raft when visiting Oroville.

  • PatriotPride

    What a crack pot! Harboring and using our tax dollars ($25 million of them) to pay for education, aid, and medical services to illegals. I hope a Republican congressman/governor puts this 5150 in his rightful place. I am pretty darn sure that legitimate Californians are incredibly pissed off that over $25 million of their hard earned tax money is used for Illegal Immigration. They should SUE their own state for illegal use of tax payer monies!

  • bg9g1

    hey Jerry,

    where were you when your Deporter In Chief was doin’ his thang?

    Deporter In Chief: Obama Ordered 7,000 Immigrant
    Children To Be Deported Without A Court Hearing …
    http://www.latintimes.com/deporter-chief-obama-ordered-7000-immigrant-children-be-deported-without-court-375127

  • RobietheCat

    The problems at Oroville were apparent in 2013, yet Gov Moonbeam ignored them.

    Voter’s passed two water infrastructure bonds, yet Brown didn’t spend the money on dams.

    Jerry Brown, the demented part time governor owns this.

    More here:

    https://californiajimmy.com/2017/02/13/oroville-dam-failure-may-jerry-browns-legacy-feb-13-2017/

  • Joe Palooka

    Hey I know lets work with the Chinese Govt,The Mexican Drug Cartels,The Mexican Mafia and Eric Holder, Witch Napolitano,Rahm Emanuel and other assorted Obama admin scum to have a civil war if #CALEXIT isnt approved by the voters. This is your Governor Jerry Brown Californians.
    CALEXIT
    http://www.thecommonsenseshow.com/2017/01/06/calexit-is-adding-key-members-of-the-obama-administration/

  • SoCalBohpGal

    Brown needs to be recalled for absolutely ignoring the needs of Californians, our infrastructure, and for putting foreigners ahead of US citizens, Californians. He has really lost his way!

  • SoCalBohpGal

    Oroville dam mess was going on & was sued, or at least threatened with lawsuits back as far as 2004, again in 2010 & apparently several since then!

  • Ali Song

    I have been in business dealing with this guy in the past … he is off, a bit strange unhinged come to mind ….. I guess thats what happens to life long liars

  • kdou

    Sad Marxist Communist running California

  • 8675310

    My ex-wife is just like this.