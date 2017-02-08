VIDEO: Warren Cant Figure Out Why Republicans Are Acting Like They Won The Election

Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren complained Wednesday Republicans are “cramming” President Trump’s cabinet nominees down the throats of the American people, completely ignoring the fact that its the American people who put them in office.

“Democrats have the minority in the House, the minority in the Senate,” Warren said on MSNBC, acknowledging her party’s wrecked position in the wake of the 2016 elections. “But that does not make us the minority party. We are the party of opposition, and that is our job.”

“But our tools are very limited,” she continued, apparently unwilling to really consider why the party was set back so significantly. “We don’t have the capacity to stop Jeff Sessions if all the Republicans lock arms. We saw that yesterday with Betsy DeVos. We just don’t have the votes to be able to stop them if all the Republicans stick together and vote through these terrible nominees.”

“And that in fact is exactly what they are doing,” Warren said, apparently dumbfounded that Republicans are acting in the interest of the tens of millions of American voters who put them in office. “They are cramming terrible nominees down the throats of the American people.”

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.