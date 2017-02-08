VIDEO: WaPo’s Chris Cillizza Whines About Trump Doing Something Bill Clinton Made A Career Out Of

Chris Cillizza hates that Donald Trump — like Bill Clinton — is willing to go off script in his public addresses.

The Washington Post blogger broke down Trump’s speech at the Major Cities Chiefs Association winter conference on MSNBC Wednesday, in which he bemoaned the fact that Trump does this “all the time.”

WATCH:

“The second half of the speech is sort of interesting,” Cillizza told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle. “[But] the first half of the speech, he’s just talking.”

“Time and time again, when he does events like this, he will not read the speech,” he continued. “He will just not read the speech and leave.”

“This is the problem, and you can criticize the modern media environment, but when you say things like he said in the first ten minutes of the speech… it doesn’t matter that you propose something interesting.”

