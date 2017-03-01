VIDEO: Unhinged Maxine Waters FLIPS OUT On MSNBC’s Katy Tur

Congresswoman Maxine Waters momentarily flipped out on MSNBC’s Katy Tur Tuesday afternoon.

The California Democrat — joined by Congressman Eliot Engel — had been explaining to Tur why they had decided to boycott President Trump’s Tuesday address before a joint session of Congress when the MSNBC host began to ask Engel a question.

MAXINE WATERS DID NOT SHAKE ANYBODY’S HANDS, THANK YOU VERY MUCH pic.twitter.com/9RrKcjLEMs — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) February 28, 2017

“Congressman, we are just — in case you can’t see — are showing video of you standing on the aisle and shaking a number of president’s hands over the years, both Republicans and Democrats,” she posed before being rudely interrupted by Waters.

“No, no you have not, excuse me,” she shouted at Tur before Engel leaned in and clarified, “she is talking to me.”

“Oh, I’m sorry,” Waters apologized. “I thought you had been talking to me about standing on the aisle and shaking hands.”

