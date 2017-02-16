VIDEO: Tucker Carlson Delivers Verbal Roundhouse Kick to MSM Snow Flake in Vicious TV Knockout

FOLLOW US!



Tucker Carlson used his perch on FOX News to beat down a Washington Post reporter who supposedly critiques the media, except for when it comes to his wayward employer.

The exchange is worthwhile and borders on performance art because Carlson relentlessly pins the Post’s Erik Wimple , whoops we mean Wemple into a corner and the snowflake renders himself helpless to escape. No matter how much he squirms, it just gets worse.

It’s truly a thing of beauty but also offers a glimpse into the twisted mindset of such a biased reporter who writes for an organization that has printed fake news for decades without much resistance.

Also, that’s Erik with a K for you folks at home keeping score on strange spellings of otherwise normal names.