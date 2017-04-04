VIDEO: Trump’s Immigration Policies Spur Boom In Gang Tattoo Removal Business

President Donald Trump’s focus on deporting criminal illegal aliens has led to a boom in one particular business — tattoo removal.

Illegal aliens are scrambling to remove any tattoos that might be seen by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents as gang-related in hopes of avoiding deportations.

Even sanctuary cities are seeing an increase in tattoo removal. Fox News reports one clinic in San Francisco “has doubled the number of clients since the election.”

KPIX in San Francisco reports there is “no evidence suggesting ICE agents are targeting people based on tattoos but people with gang ties or criminal backgrounds are at risk.” But, the outlet continues, “It appears some people aren’t taking any chances.”

WATCH:



(DAILY CALLER)

