Donald Trump took a shot at the “fake media” Friday morning while speaking to reporters after a policy meeting with Republican congressmen at the White House.

“I want everyone to know I’m 100 percent behind this,” POTUS told the room. “I want everyone to know that the press has not been speaking properly about how great this is going to be. They have not been giving it a fair press.”

“The press is, as you know, in many cases I call it the fake news, the fake news. This is going to be great for people. I watch, and I say that’s not the bill we’re passing.”

Trump emphatically stated that “Obamacare is dead. It’s a dead health care plan.”

“It’s not even a health care plan frankly. Only because everybody knows it’s on its last dying feet, the fake news is trying to say good things about it, the fake media. There is no good news about Obamacare. Obamacare is dead.”

