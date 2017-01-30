VIDEO: Trump Supporter Beaten & knocked unconscious by “Tolerant” Anti-Trump Protesters at Portland Airport

The “peaceful,” “tolerant” left has unmasked itself since the election of Donald Trump as president. When it comes to peace and tolerance, that only applies when you do what they want. Otherwise, they’re going to be as violent as they need to be to intimidate those who disagree with them.

Nowhere was this more apparent than at Portland International Airport in Oregon this weekend, where protesters were demonstrating against Trump’s executive order on immigration from seven countries with terrorist ties. – READ MORE