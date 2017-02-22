VIDEO: Trump Puts Race Baiters To Shame In Speech At The African-American History Museum

President Trump, who has lately been criticized in the media for his unwillingness to address racism and anti-Semitism, fired a shot back Tuesday morning during his speech at the National Museum of African-American History.

“Today and every day of my presidency, I pledge to do everything I can to continue that promise of freedom for African-Americans and for every American,” Trump said. “This tour was a meaningful reminder of why we have to fight bigotry, intolerance, and hatred in all of its very ugly forms.”

Addressing criticism of his handling of questions about the recent spate of bomb threats called into Jewish community centers, the president added, “The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community and community centers are horrible and are painful and a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil.”

The president then introduced Carson saying, “I love this guy. He’s a great guy. Really a great guy.”

Trump expressed hope Carson would soon be confirmed by the Senate as HUD secretary. “Hopefully next week he’ll get his approval. Three or four weeks late and you’re doing better than most. But the Democrats, they’ll come along, I have no doubt they’ll come along.”

