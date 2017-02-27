VIDEO: Trump Jokes About Hillary In Meeting With Manufacturing CEOs

Donald Trump met with the CEOs of various manufacturing companies at the White House Thursday, during which he joked that Lockheed Martin’s Marillyn Hewson probably wanted Hillary Clinton to win the election.

WATCH:



“Lockheed Martin has just announced 1,800 new jobs and U.S. plants are doing a great job and we started negotiating with them a little bit on the F-35,” Trump said near the meeting’s open.

“They cut their price a little bit. Thank you very much,” he said turning to Hewson. “She’s tough, but it worked out well, I think, for everybody.”

“I have to say this, Marillyn, you’re getting a lot of credit because you’re doing the right thing,” POTUS continued. “We appreciate it. She cut her price over $700 million, by over $700 million.”

“Do you think Hillary would have asked for $700 million?,” Trump transitioned. “Oh, boy. I assume you wanted her to win, but you know what, you’re going to do great and make more planes. it’s going to work out the same or better.”

(DAILY CALLER)

