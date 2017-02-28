VIDEO: Trump Ends National Governors Association Presser By Jabbing The Media

Donald Trump ended a brief Monday press conference by taking a tongue-in-cheek jab at the media.

Trump stated that he is “looking forward to working with” the governors gathered in Washington, D.C. for the National Governors Association 2017 winter meeting before setting his sights on his favorite target.

WATCH:



“We’re going to do these projects and so many more,” POTUS continued. “I thank you all again for being here.”

“It’s going to be a really productive discussion, so productive that I’m going to ask the press to start leaving because I wouldn’t want them to see any great productive session but they’ll be seeing it and hearing about it.”

(DAILY CALLER)

