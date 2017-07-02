VIDEO: Trump Body-Slams ‘Fraud News’ CNN In WWE Tweet

President Trump tweeted out a video Sunday morning that shows him body-slamming “fraud news” CNN.

The fake video shows the president attacking “fake news” (or “fraud news,” depending on the day) CNN during an appearance Trump made on a fake wrestling show several years back.

The doctored video comes from an appearance Trump made on WWE where he body-slammed WWE president Vince McMahon. The CNN logo was placed over McMahon’s face in the video Trump tweeted, which shows the president going in for the body-slam followed by several (fake) punches.

WATCH:

Trump accompanied the video with the hashtags “#FraudNewsCNN” and “#FNN.”

