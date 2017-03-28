VIDEO: Trump Blames Republican Health Care Bill Failure On The Democrats

Donald Trump blamed the failure of the proposed Republican health care bill on the Democratic party.

Shortly after House Speaker Paul Ryan pulled the bill that would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, the president spoke to reporters from the Oval Office Friday afternoon.

“We couldn’t quite get there,” Trump said. “We were just a very small number of votes short. A lot people don’t realize how good our bill was because they just unveiled phase one…We were anywhere from 10-15 votes short.”

“I think what will happen is Obamacare, unfortunately, will explode. I think the losers are Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer because they own Obamacare.”

“This not anything but Democratic healthcare,” he continued. “They have Obamacare for a little while longer until it ceases to exist. This is not our bill. This is their bill. When they become civilized and try to work out a health care bill for the great people of our country, we are open to it. Whenever they’re ready, we’re ready.”

“Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare. It’s not sustainable. We will end up with a truly great healthcare bill in the future after this mess known as Obamacare explodes.”

Trump said he will likely focus on tax reform next.

