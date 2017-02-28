VIDEO: Trump Believes Obama Is Helping Organize Protests Against Him — ‘He’s Behind It’

FOLLOW US!



President Trump said he believes Barack Obama is behind the leaks coming out of the White House.

The president also said he thinks his predecessor has played a role in organizing the angry protests at Republican town halls across the country during an interview on “Fox and Friends” Tuesday.

“I think he is behind it,” Trump said. “I also think it’s politics. That’s the way it is. You never know what’s exactly happening behind the scenes.

“I think that President Obama’s behind it, because his people are certainly behind it. And some of the leaks possibly come from that group, you know, some of the leaks — which are really very serious leaks, because they’re very bad in terms of national security. But I also understand that’s politics. In terms of him being behind things, that’s politics and it will probably continue.”

“I don’t want to use the word disappoint. I’m not really surprised because I understand the way the world works. It’s politics.”

“I think President Obama’s behind it, because his people are certainly behind it.” –@POTUS on some of the protests around the country pic.twitter.com/YC3SEAYFts — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) February 28, 2017

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].