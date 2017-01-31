VIDEO: Trump Bashes ‘Fake News’ During Christian Broadcasting Network Interview

President Trump used part of his interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network Sunday night to decry what he calls the “fake news” put out by the media.

“Much of [the media] is fake news, much of the media makes up fake stories… much of the media is distorted and fake,” Trump told interviewer David Brody.

The president also repeated his attacks on Time correspondent Zeke Miller’s role in spreading the false rumor that MLK’s bust was removed from the Oval Office.

“The media has now a 17% approval rating, which is shocking… I think I’ve brought it down,” said Trump.

He referred to some people in the media as “bad people” and “sick people.”

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.