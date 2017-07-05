VIDEO: Tour The US Army Heritage and Education Center

Comedian Tim Young was recently given a tour of the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center at the United States Army War College in Carlisle, Penn., on “No Things Considered.”

The Center, which is one of the largest military museums in the world, houses millions of records and exhibitions exploring the history of the Army and its battles around the world.

In this exclusive extended video, Young is given a tour of the facilities and experiences the museum’s offerings, including original weapons, barracks and historical artifacts from the over 240 year history of the U.S. Army.

WATCH:



The Daily Caller News Foundation’s “No Things Considered” runs every weekday at 7:30 p.m. on Facebook.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].