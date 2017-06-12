True Pundit

Entertainment Politics TV

VIDEO: Tony Winner Dedicates Award To Anti-Trumpers

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Cynthia Nixon, who won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Actress, gave a shoutout to anti-Trump activists during her acceptance speech.

Nixon, who also starred in Sex and the City, won the award for her work in the play “Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes.”

During her speech, Nixon said the 1939 play touches on modern political times, clearly hinting at the Donald Trump presidency.

“It is a privilege to appear in Lillian Hellman’s eerily prescient play in this specific moment in history,” Nixon said. “Eighty years ago, [Hellman] wrote, ‘There are people who eat the Earth, and eat all the people on it, and other people who just stand around and watch them do it.’”

“My love, my gratitude and my undying respect go out to all the people in 2017 who are refusing to just stand and watch them do it,” she declared.

Her dedication roused heavy applause from the celebrity audience.

WATCH:

Tony Winner For Best Actress Dedicates Award To Anti-Trump Activists [VIDEO]
Tony Winner For Best Actress Dedicates Award To Anti-Trump Activists [VIDEO]

Cynthia Nixon, who won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Actress, gave a shout-out to anti-Trump activists during her acceptance speech. Nixon, who also starred in Sex and the City, won the award for he
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

More from True Pundit

  • Frank Lutz

    No one cares what actors say. Actors are pretend people. Their views are pretended. Their lives are driven by ego. So who would care what they say about anything?