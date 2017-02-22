VIDEO: This Spectacular Footage Shows SpaceX Landing A Rocket

SpaceX released drone footage of its flawless rocket landing Saturday, and it’s absolutely stunning.

The two-stage Falcon 9 rocket was returning to Earth after putting into space a capsule carrying 5,000 pounds of supplies and scientific equipment to the International Space Station (ISS). The rocket touched down Saturday at SpaceX’s Landing Zone 1 in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

The rocket’s capsule will dock with the ISS Wednesday.

WATCH:

This was SpaceX’s second successful launch and landing since a September 2016 explosion destroyed one of its rockets on the launch pad. SpaceX’s business rivals at the defense contractor United Launch Alliance predicted it could take SpaceX up to a year to return to outer space after the explosion.

SpaceX officials claim the explosion was caused by broken carbon fibers that caused cold oxygen to catch fire and explode. Basically, SpaceX used a risky fueling process that can result in an explosion if the weather is warmer than expected.

NASA’s Space Station Advisory Committee has serious concerns about the company’s safety standards however, and suggested that SpaceX review its policies even before the explosion.

SpaceX rockets have previously exploded several times during landing attempts, which Musk called a “huge blow.”

(DAILY CALLER)

