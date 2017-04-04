VIDEO: Texas Governor Pushes Legislation That Could Put Sanctuary City SHERIFFS Behind Bars

FOLLOW US!



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said during a Wednesday interview with Newsmax host Steve Malzberg that he plans on signing into law a piece of legislation that could actually jail sheriffs serving in sanctuary cities and counties.

“It’s a two step-process. As governor, I could unilaterally use my office to take funds away from Travis County that have been previously granted to them,” Abbott first explained. “We defund them to the tune of more than $1.5 million.”

WATCH:

“In addition to that, we have been pushing a piece of legislation in Texas that will pass, that I will be signing into law, that imposes even sterner penalties on counties,” he added.”

“It will include things such as defunding them. It will impose fines, and it could impose jail time for the sheriffs to enforce the laws.”

Abbott further noted that, “oddly enough, the sheriffs could end up behind the very bars they are releasing these criminals from.”

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].