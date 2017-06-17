VIDEO: Sylvester Stallone Says Conor McGregor Is ‘The Real-Life Rocky’

Sylvester Stallone already knows who he’s pulling for in the McGregor vs. Mayweather fight.

The 70-year-old actor, most famous for his role as boxer Rocky Balboa, made it clear that he’s on the Irish UFC fighter’s side against the undefeated American boxer.

When asked who he thinks will win the fight, Stallone said “I always have the underdog.” He then paid McGregor a sincere compliment describing him as “the real-life Rocky.”

Stallone is a big boxing fan but he is also one of the celebrity minority owners of the UFC, so it’s possible that could be weighing in on his allegiance to McGregor. And despite many boxing fans criticisms of the upcoming fight, Stallone believes it will be good for the sport.

McGregor and Mayweather have been talking trash back and forth for months, but it wasn’t until Wednesday that the fight was finalized. The UFC champion and the boxing legend will settle their feud in a traditional 12-round boxing match in Las Vegas on August 26.

McGregor should feel lucky to have Rocky in his corner.

