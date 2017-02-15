VIDEO: Steve Mnuchin Sworn In As Treasury Secretary

Vice President Mike Pence swore in Steve Mnuchin as the next United States secretary of the Treasury Monday night.

Mnuchin’s fiancee Louise Linton held the Bible on which the oath of office was administered, but she was forced to recover from a minor blocking miscommunication in the Oval Office before doing so.

