True Pundit

VIDEO: Stephen A. Smith Says Trump Is ‘Winning’ The National Anthem Debate

FOLLOW US!



Donald Trump is now winning the national anthem debate without question, according to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

Vice President Mike Pence attended the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers game on Sunday, but promptly left after several players kneeled for the national anthem. Donald Trump later tweeted claiming that he told Pence to leave if any players disrespected the flag and our country.

Stephen A. Smith discussed Pence’s move on ESPN’s “First Take” Monday morning where he said Trump has successfully hijacked the issue and is winning the national anthem argument. – READ MORE