True Pundit

Featured Politics TV

VIDEO- Sour Don Lemon Snaps; Storms off Camera & Pulls Plug on CNN After Pro-Trump Guest Calls Segment Fake News

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

I guess Don Lemon’s intrepid panel guest on CNN struck a nerve that forced Lemon to walked off and pull the plug on his own show.

Talk about a squeezed Lemon. Maybe a panel guest can repeatedly mention Fake News every night and end Lemon’s CNN show early … or completely.

Some intern may want to nail the studio windows shut. We wouldn’t want Lemon on a ledge. Someone might mistaken him for Van Jones and forget to dial 911.

Watch Lemon come unglued.

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • Havid Damburger

    What a fag

  • Dorothy

    They both were wrong in my opinion. To me Fake News are false reports, made-up plots and stories. Fabrications to what was really said by a person or the story. Blatant lies, a completely made-up story. Twisting ones words and meaning, (done to Trump often to make him look bad). Not true, untrue story. What one said put out of context, usually to make them look bad. Edited videos choosing certain words said to put the whole truth of what was said out of context.
    Then there’s really important stories that aren’t reported at all by the media because it doesn’t fit their planned concept in covering that particular person or set of events. With Trump th media has always been out to attack him, nit pic, point to the negatives or anyone who supports him. There’s been negative headlines about Trump in the media from day one of his first date of campaigning.

  • Evelyn

    The only thing he got wrong was it’s not #FakeNews, it’s #VeryFakeNews.

  • RedPillPlease

    Watching Don Lemon on CNN – a poke in the eye.
    Watching Don Lemon lose his cool being repeatedly accused of Fake News – Priceless!