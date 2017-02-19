VIDEO- Sour Don Lemon Snaps; Storms off Camera & Pulls Plug on CNN After Pro-Trump Guest Calls Segment Fake News

I guess Don Lemon’s intrepid panel guest on CNN struck a nerve that forced Lemon to walked off and pull the plug on his own show.

Talk about a squeezed Lemon. Maybe a panel guest can repeatedly mention Fake News every night and end Lemon’s CNN show early … or completely.

Some intern may want to nail the studio windows shut. We wouldn’t want Lemon on a ledge. Someone might mistaken him for Van Jones and forget to dial 911.

Watch Lemon come unglued.