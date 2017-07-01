VIDEO: Sessions Says Travel Ban Is A Great Victory For Trump

United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions praised President Donald Trump and the recently implemented travel ban Friday on “Fox & Friends,” saying that this is a “great victory” for the White House.

The travel ban began Thursday at 8 p.m., and prohibits migrants from Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering the country without an established connection to the United States.

“I think it was a great victory for the President, we’re going to focus on these six countries alone who have really failed states with terrorist basis in them,” Sessions said. “We need to be very careful before we admit people from those countries, the President is exactly correct.”

Hundreds of protesters gathered at Los Angeles International Airport Thursday to protest the ban, holding signs and chanting “Say it loud and say it clear, immigrants are welcome here.”

“Under the laws of the United States you should only enter this country properly,” Sessions said. “You don’t get to come into the country illegally, and if you do, you are subject to being deported.”

WATCH:

“The American people are correct and decent and good — they want a lawful system of immigration that protects the national interest, one they can be proud of,” Sessions said. “It’s time for the politicians in this country and the leaders to join with President Trump and get this done.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].