Attorney General Jeff Sessions smacked down Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) for asking him about Comey’s assertion that there were “problematic” components to his recusal from the Russia probe.

Wyden first asked Sessions what documents he received regarding the Russia investigation that informed his decision to recuse himself from the investigation.

“I basically recused myself the first day I got into the office,” Sessions explained. “I never accessed files, I never learned the names of investigators, I never met with them, I never asked for any documentation.”

Things got testy when Wyden cut off Sessions and accused him of not answering the question.

“General Sessions, respectfully, you’re not answering the question,” Wyden said.

“Well what is the question?” Sessions fired back.

“The question is: Mr. Comey said there were matters with respect to the recusal that were problematic and he couldn’t talk about them. What are they?” Wyden asked.

“Why don’t you tell me?” Sessions snapped. “There are none, Senator Wyden.”

“There are none. I can tell you that for absolute certainty,” he continued angrily. “This is a secret innuendo being leaked out there about me and I don’t appreciate it.”

WATCH:



Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].