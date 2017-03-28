VIDEO: Sen. Mark Warner Feels The Heat During MSNBC Interview

Sen. Mark Warner found himself in the hot seat Monday afternoon.

During an interview with MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell, the Virginia Democrat struggled to justify Chuck Schumer’s call to filibuster Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation, despite Mitchell’s point that it “could of course result in a rule change by the Republicans.”

“I think that a rules change in the Senate — when you’re talking about Supreme Court judges or for that matter legislation — that the Senate is different from the House because they’ve had that 60 vote margin.”

“I think either political party, we had power for a while, Republicans had power, this is going to go back and forth,” a shiny-browed Warner added. “But I think we do great damage to the institution if anybody were to change that filibuster rule, and if there’s a way to avoid that, I would like to be part of it.”

